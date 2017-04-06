Corfu appears to be the most popular destination for Greeks this Easter according to a Trivago survey which compiled the responses of people who visited the travel website from January 19 to March 11 planning trips from April 13 to 17.

The top 10 destinations for Greeks during this festive period include five in Greece and five abroad, while last year’s list featured just two Greek destinations and eight in other countries. The shift was completed by Corfu replacing last year’s favorite choice, Rome.

Besides Corfu and Rome, the top 10 also includes Nafplio (in the Peloponnese), Paris, London, Monemvasia (also in the Peloponnese), Santorini, Ioannina, Amsterdam and Venice.

Athens, on the other hand, is the No 1 local choice for foreigners this Easter, as seven out of 10 nationalities who decided to visit Greece have picked the capital for their holidays: It is the top choice of Italians, French, Swedes, Romanians, Austrians and Belgians – but it is the Danes who will pay the highest average rate of 130 euros per double room per night.

Israelis prefer Crete (with an average rate of 181 euros), the Swiss like Santorini best (207 euros) and Serbs have a soft spot for Thessaloniki (85 euros).

Hotels’ online rates are up both at domestic and foreign destinations. The biggest hike was recorded in Rome, with the average preferred price rising 26 percent from 108 euros last year to 136 euros, while London posted a 23 percent increase to 183 euros. Prices in Nafplio have risen 11 percent to an average of 102 euros, while those on Corfu rose from 109 euros last year to 114 euros this Easter.

Greeks prefer four-star hotels, with 34 percent of searches concerning that category, followed by three-star units, attracting 28 percent of searches. Five-star hotels were the third choice on 13 percent. The average stay for Greeks this Easter will be three days at domestic destinations and four abroad.