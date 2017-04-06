Olympiakos scored a much-needed win on its way to the league title.

Olympiakos is just one win away from clinching its seventh Super League title in a row after downing Kerkyra away, while Panathinaikos brought Panionios down from the second place, where PAOK now sits.

Goals by Costas Fortounis and Marko Marin gave the Reds a 2-0 win on Corfu on Wednesday, meaning that with three games left to play the near-certain champions have an eight-point gap from PAOK.

The Thessaloniki giant returned from Peristeri with a 2-0 win over Atromitos, goals coming from Diego Biseswar and Efthymis Koulouris.

One point behind PAOK are Panathinaikos and Panionios. The Greens defeated the Nea Smyrni team on Thursday by a single goal (1-0) that came from a controversial penalty decision. Marcus Berg was on target again for his 21st goal this season. On Sunday Panathinaikos visits PAOK.

AEK strengthened its claim for a play-off position with a 2-0 win at Platanias Hanion on Thursday. Vinicius and Christos Aravidis were on target for the Yellows that are fifth, two points above Xanthi that saw off Panetolikos 3-0 on Wednesday, and five ahead of Platanias.

Iraklis took a leap toward safety with its 1-0 home win against Levadiakos. The two teams are level on points but only one of them will avoid the drop.

Bottom team Veria has failed to submit the necessary documents for participating in next season’s Super League, but found the courage to beat visiting PAS Giannina 3-0 on Wednesday. Asteras Tripolis is one win away from safety after thrashing Larissa 4-1 away.