Dombrovskis sees progress in talks with Greece

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis expressed optimism Friday that a meeting of euro area finance ministers in Malta will produce a breakthrough in Greece’s months-long bailout talks with creditors.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Dombrovskis said he expected good progress in talks with Greece that will enable the return of the institutions to Athens.

