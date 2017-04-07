Institutions to return to Athens in the coming days, sources tell Kathimerini

The institutions have agreed to return to Athens following a meeting between Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem and lenders’ representatives, sources told Kathimerini ahead of a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Malta on Friday.



Speaking to reporters, the Dutch finance minister said he was “in a positive mood,” adding however that no agreement on Greece was expected to be reached Friday.



"There will be no total political deal today," he said.