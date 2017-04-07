Adagio – Music for Easter | Athens | April 8

A special production titled “Adagio – Music for Easter,” conceived by documenta 14 artists Ross Birrell and David Harding, will be staged at the Athens Concert Hall on Saturday, April 8, with the participation of soprano Racha Rizk, the Athens State Orchestra and members of the Syrian Expat Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Raiskin. The first part of the evening presents “Fugue,” a composition for solo violin by Syrian violinist and composer Ali Moraly, in collaboration with Birrell, inspired by Paul Celan’s powerful response to the Holocaust in the poem “Death Fugue.” The second part comprises Henryk Gorecki's “Symphony of Sorrowful Songs,” a poignant lament exploring the sense of hopelessness, separation and loss experienced by parents and children as a consequence of war. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 12-45 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr