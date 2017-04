The Trianon Cinema presents a screening of the 1916 Danish silent film “The End of the World,” with live music provided by the Instrumental band, on April 8 and 9, starting at 9.30 p.m. August Blom's emblematic film looks at man's vanity as the source of his ultimate downfall in the context of World War I. Admission costs 8 euros.

Trianon Cinema, 21 Kodringtonos & Patission, tel 210.821.5469