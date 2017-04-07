Meet Market | Athens | April 8 & 9

The Easter Meet Market will take place at the Technopolis cultural complex in Gazi, central Athens on April 8 and 9, featuring more than 130 vintage clothes traders, fashion and jewelry designers, artists, homeware designers, photographers and small-scale producers. There will also be plenty of food options, DJs manning the decks and mixologists at the cocktail bar. Doors open daily from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.346.1589