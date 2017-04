The Athens Concert Hall is showing a live screening of the Bolshoi Ballet in “A Hero of Our Time,” by choreographer Yuri Possokhov and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov, that takes a fresh approach to the classic 19th century novel by Mikhail Lermontov. The music is by Ilya Demutsky. The screening starts at 6 p.m. and admission costs 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr