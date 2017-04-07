Mild earthquake jolts Halkidiki
A moderate earthquake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, struck the region of Halkidiki, northern Greece, shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.
According to seismologists, the epicenter of the quake was located about 1 kilometer northeast of the village of Paliouri in Kassandra.