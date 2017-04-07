Man, 88, shoots self in Pilio

Police in Pilio, central Greece, are investigating the circumstances that led to an 88-year-old man shooting himself in the head with a hunting rifle in front of his house on Friday.



According to local reports, the man, who has not been named, emerged from his house in the village of Aghios Vlasios and shot himself in front of his neighbors.



It remained unclear what drove the elderly man to kill himself in public though reports indicated that he had been suffering from a serious health problem.