Greek prosecutors probe accounts in Panama Papers

A delegation of Greek prosecutors met with the attorney general of Panama, Kenia Porcell, last week in The Hague and submitted a request to open up accounts of Greeks included in the so-called Panama Papers.



According to reports, the Greek delegation, headed by financial prosecutor Panagiotis Athanasiou, presented Porcell with information on Greek individuals and companies on the list as part of an ongoing investigation overseen by the country’s financial crime authorities.



The Panamanian attorney general is said to have expressed a willingness to cooperate with regard to cases of state corruption but not tax evasion.