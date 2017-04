Greece’s privatization agency (TAIPED) asked on Friday for improved financial bids from short-listed investors seeking to buy a majority stake in its second-largest port.

TAIPED got three offers last month for the sale of a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port, which is required as part of Greece’s international bailout.

The investors are Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTS), Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World) and German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners, which is bidding jointly with France’s Terminal Link SAS.

