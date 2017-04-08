Lampsa Hellenic Hotels, which owns Hotel Grande Bretagne in Syntagma Square and rents the adjacent King George Hotel, has approached the City of Athens with an offer to fund the replacement and upgrading of the lights in the capital’s central square, Kathimerini understands.

The City of Athens has accepted the offer, paving the way for the project whose budget is estimated at 200,000 euros to go ahead.

The target is for the project to be completed by early December at the latest, although this will also depend on the readiness of the authorities which are responsible for issuing the necessary licenses.