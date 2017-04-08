Organ Recital | Athens | April 10

Saint Paul's Anglican Church presents a series of special recitals of organ music in the runup to Easter, starting on Monday, April 10, with Colombian organist Ana Maria Ospina and Greek alto Alexandra Aidonopoulou in a concert titled “Adorn Yourself, O Dear Soul.” The program consists of a century-spanning medley of Bach to Mendelssohn and Nasi. Tickets cost 10 euros if purchased in advance from www.viva.gr and 12 euros at the door on the night. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m.

St Paul's, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906