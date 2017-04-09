Flirting with the abyss

Greece needs to return to the international markets. Uncertainty and retractions have cost the country dearly.



The government chose a painful compromise because it understood the dangers. It could have opted to partially protect the vulnerable, but it preferred to battle in favor of its obsessions and partisan issues.



Our partners and creditors have decided, anyway, that Greece cannot be forced to implement reforms against its will. Consequently, they have agreed to increases in both taxes and social security contributions. They also agree with the pension cuts. However, this has left the substantial reforms that the country so badly needs to implement on the sidelines.



It is not in our interest to have a repeat of 2015, when we flirted with the abyss. The bad thing is that we will continue to stumble along for a long time.