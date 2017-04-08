German president visits Acropolis Museum

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (center) and his wife Elke Buedenbender are guided around the Acropolis Museum by its president, Dimitris Pantermalis (r), on Saturday. Steinmeier, in Athens on a two-day visit, also attended the opening of the documenta 14 art exhibition at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST). "I cannot imagine [the EU] without Greece. Our future must be a common future," he said during a speech at EMST. He was accompanied by Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]