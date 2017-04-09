False claim by hospital workers to be investigated

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis has asked a prosecutor to investigate an inaccurate claim made by the federation representing Greece’s public hospital workers (POEDIN) that a woman and her baby suffered post-surgical complications after undergoing a Caesarean section at a hospital on Zakynthos in March.

POEDIN had said the complications were due to dysfunctional operating theaters, but its claim was shot down by the women’s mother and husband, who denied she or her baby had suffered any health issues. The hospital also denied POEDIN’s claim, attributing it to an effort aimed at the closure of its operating theaters

Kontonis wants judicial authorities to investigate why POEDIN made the claim, as it has caused confusion and concern among the Ionian island’s residents.