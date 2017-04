Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis is reportedly looking at ways to expedite the deportation of the some 150 foreign convicts who have been released from prison in accordance with the so-called Paraskevopoulos Law aimed at decongesting Greek penitentiaries.

Kontonis is taking action in response to the recent spate of violent crimes committed by convicts who had been released from prison last year and the resulting public outcry.

The measure introduced last year by then Justice Minister Nikos Paraskevopoulos resulted in the release of hundreds of Greek and foreign convicts, stretching the resources of a police force that is ill-equipped to keep tabs on their whereabouts and activities once they are let out.