Pavlopoulos pays tribute to Roma

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos marked International Roma Day on Saturday, saying Greece’s Roma community is an integral part of society.

Pavlopoulos urged the Roma to feel that they belong and urged them to participate, as he welcomed children from the region of Aliveri in Volos, central Greece, to the Presidential Mansion in Athens.

He added that it is imperative for Greek society to retain its “cohesion in these difficult times” and that “we must all learn to respect differences.”