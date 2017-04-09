MONDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras participates in the meeting of Southern European government heads in Madrid, to discuss Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias to deliver a speech on geopolitical developments and their impact on Greece, at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA, 7 Academias), starting at 7 p.m. Entrance is free.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its 13th Athens Tax Forum, titled “Tax Environment: Leverage for Growth or Competitive Drawback?” and featuring a speech by the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis, at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel (89-93 Syngrou), from 12.30 to 9 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Hellenic Ship Suppliers & Exporters Association holds a meeting of parties involved in ship supplying at the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (1 Loudovikou), starting at 5 p.m. (Info: www.ship-suppliers.gr)

The Center of European and Mediterranean Affairs (CEMA) of the Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) launches its 10th annual international conference on Mediterranean Studies at the Titania Hotel (52 Panepistimiou, Athens). To Thursday. ATINER will also hold a small symposium on “The Nordic Origins of the Homeric Poems” from 3 to 5.30 p.m. (Info: 210.363.4210, info@atiner.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the readings of its consumer price index for March and its industrial output index for February. It will also issue last month’s statistics on vehicle registrations.

Listed company Petropoulos holds its annual general meeting.

TUESDAY

Resumption of reunification talks between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos will deliver a speech at the “Strengthening Europe’s External Borders” Conference at the European Parliament in Brussels.

An Entrepreneurs’ Information Day, regarding the US, Dutch and Japanese markets, will take place at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (6th floor, 7 Academias), co-organized by the chamber and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Starts at 10 a.m. (Info: 210.338.2342, www.acci.gr)

SAP Hellas holds the SAP Forum Athens 2017, titled “Digital Business: Tomorrow Is Already Here” at the Athens Concert Hall (Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali), starting at 10 a.m. The forum includes an event held in cooperation with the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) and titled “Economy in Transition: Technological and Growth Challenges” from 6 p.m. with former central banker Giorgos Provopoulos as keynote speaker. (Info: events.sap.com)

Athens-listed company Karamolegos holds an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its December 2016 figures on museum and archaeological site visitors, its January data on construction activity and its February report on farming and agriculture imports and exports.

Blue chip Folli Follie Group is scheduled to release its financial figures for 2016.

THURSDAY

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides will visit Athens and meet with Greek Alternate Minister for Migration Policy Yiannis Mouzalas.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its statistics on industrial import prices in February.

FRIDAY

Stores will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Stores to open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.