The signs for the tourism sector this Easter are particularly encouraging. Bookings by Greek travelers for trips over the festive season are on the rise, and the flow of arrivals from abroad looks set to strengthen thanks to the fact that the Orthodox and Western Easter holidays share the same dates this year.

According to the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Tourist and Travel Agencies (FedHATTA), the packages Greek travelers have booked for holidays within Greece are 15 percent up on last year despite the fact that this Easter falls two weeks earlier than last year.

A number of hoteliers and travel agencies are trying to make the most of the early start to the season by supplying all-inclusive packages with services that include traditional Easter celebrations complete with lamb on the spit.

According to the federation’s data to date, there has also been a 17 percent rise in bookings for package holidays abroad this Easter. The most popular destinations for Greeks who have chosen to spend Easter in another country are Italy, Austria, Germany, Cyprus, Spain and Portugal.