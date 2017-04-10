Supreme Court judges to select new corruption prosecutor

Supreme Court President Vassiliki Thanou is on Monday to preside over a judicial council that will decide who will replace Eleni Raikou, the country’s top corruption prosecutor who resigned last month.

Raikou’s second term as chief corruption prosecutor had been due to end on May 11.

The official, who had been leading an investigation into alleged corruption by Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, cited pressure and threats from ,“the health sector,” but also from, “unofficial centers of power,” as reasons for her resignation.

She resigned just a few days after a press report which cited another prosecutor, Iliana Zamanika, alleging that Raikou covered up aspects of an investigation into former defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou.

The new official will be tasked with taking over the Novartis probe as well as other investigations into alleged corruption in the health sector and in connection with defense procurement.