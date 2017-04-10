Eleni Touloupaki appointed new corruption prosecutor

The Supreme Court's judicial council on Monday appointed appeals court prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki as the country's top corruption prosecutor, replacing Eleni Raikou who resigned last month, citing threats and pressure.

Touloupaki has played an active role in the work carried out by Greece's financial prosecutors into people suspected of high-level tax evasion and money laundering.

She was also part of the team that recently travelled to The Hague for talks with the attorney general of Panama, Kenia Porcell, in connection with the accounts of Greeks included in the so-called Panama Papers.

Touloupaki has also been involved in the ongoing investigation into wealthy Greeks included on the so-called Lagarde List.

She will be Greece's top corruption prosecutor for the next two years after securing 10 votes to 1 from the Supreme Court's judicial council.

