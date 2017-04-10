Hadjidakis Recital | Athens | April 11

The National Opera will present four song cycles by Manos Hadjidakis in a recital at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (GNO Alternative Stage) on Tuesday, April 11. The works to be presented come from various periods of the great composer's career, which spanned much of the early postwar period. Through his musical compositions, Hadjidakis spoke poetically about loss, guilt, love, death, war and peace. The concert, featuring soprano Maria Kostraki and pianist Lefteris Michalopoulos, starts at 8.30 p.m. Admission starts from 15 euros and tickets can be purchased at www.nationalopera.gr or by calling 210.366.2100. For more information, see www.nationalopera.gr.

