Maria Fragoudaki: The creation she refuses to reveal

World-renowned artist Maria Fragoudaki is coming to Athens from New York to stimulate the public. This public is, for her, everyone; not only art lovers and collectors, but also just passersby, people who weren't actively seeking out art.

Her goal is to ignite curiosity, to share thoughts and to incite reflection, making her viewers look deep within to see themselves through her thoughts.

Fragoudaki is keeping her idea tightly under wraps, absolutely refusing to reveal what her final exploit will be.

The only thing she has confirmed is that, in a few days, she will be in central Athens, at a historical monument dating from 1878.

There, she will tackle the most momentous riddle in the history of humankind.

She will be starting from low down with a thought that she will raise up, aiming to make it reach a height of 3000 centimeters!