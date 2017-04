A court sentenced Marios Seisidis to 36 years in prison on Monday for the armed robbery of a National Bank of Greece branch in the center of Athens in 2006.

The court found him guilty on charges of robbery and the attempted murder of three guards at the bank.

The 38-year-old had been on the run since 2006 and was arrested last summer in Laconia, southern Greece, along with convicted urban guerrilla Costas Sakkas.