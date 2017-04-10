Two accused of exploiting fellow migrant women in camp

Two Afghan men residing at a center for migrants and refugees in Malakasa, north of Athens, have been arrested for the sexual exploitation of two fellow residents – from Afghanistan and Iran.

Police, who were assisted by the Migration Ministry in their investigation, said the perpetrators, aged 48 and 49, used threats to force the two women into prostitution while also promising to arrange for them to leave the country.

The women worked in an apartment rented by the two suspects on Liosion Street in central Athens.

Both men were to appear before a public prosecutor on Monday.