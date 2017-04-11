New Democracy saw its lead edge up to 17.5 percent over ruling SYRIZA in a new poll, yet many respondents see no other alternatives for the country.

The poll conducted by the University of Macedonia and made public on Skai TV on Monday night found that 33 percent of respondents would vote for ND if elections were called now – slightly up from last month’s 32.5 percent – against 15.5 percent for SYRIZA.

A new question included in the poll led to an interesting finding, as 44 respondents admitted to being unhappy with the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks coalition but do not see a better alternative.

Just 3.5 percent said they are pleased with the government while a slight majority (51 percent) stated that they believe there is a better alternative.

Moreover, 73 percent said they think Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is dragging his heels in talks with creditors to stay in power and only 18 percent that he is acting for the good of the country.

While 89.5 percent of respondents expressed disappointment in the party they voted for in the last elections, only 25 percent said a better administration is likely.