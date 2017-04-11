The devil’s in the detail

Greece went through a lengthy period of uncertainty that further tested the durability of the already beleaguered economy. The review of the country’s bailout program by creditors is still not finished, but the agreement reached in Malta by eurozone finance ministers last Friday suggests that an agreement is in the pipeline – though the devil is always in the detail.

The painful measures agreed to will be this government’s alone and it appears from SYRIZA’s Central Committee meeting over the weekend that they will be passed by lawmakers.

It seems, therefore, that the review is on the way to closing, something that will bring multiple benefits for the country. So it is a mistake for the prime minister to continue his witch hunts, persist with poisoning political discourse and keep obsessing over the past just because he doesn’t like the position he’s in.