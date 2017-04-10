ATHEX: PPC, National, mid-caps buoy benchmark to small rise

After remaining in negative territory for most of Monday’s session, the benchmark of the Greek bourse broke out of the red toward the end of trading and posted a small rise, helped mainly by mid-caps, which posted respectable gains of 1.76 percent.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 681.46 points, adding 0.06 percent to Friday’s 681.08 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.21 percent to 1,815.59 points.

Banks presented a mixed picture, as Eurobank fell 0.85 percent and Alpha dropped 0.56 percent, while Piraeus stayed put and National climbed 1.99 percent.



PPC was the day’s blue chip champion with growth of 3.59 percent, followed by Aegean Air (up 2.32 percent). Jumbo declined 1.93 percent and OPAP lost 1.87 percent.

In total 59 stocks posted gains, 39 took losses and 34 ended unchanged.

Turnover came to 37.2 million euros, down from Friday’s 62.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.45 percent to 68.88 points.