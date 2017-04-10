TAIPED sets out to sell stake in Hellenic Petroleum

State sell-off fund TAIPED is moving ahead with the appointment of a consultant for the sale of a 35.5 percent stake in Hellenic Petroleum.

The consultant to be commissioned will advise TAIPED on the optimum strategy for the utilization of the listed company’s stake that the fund controls and will operate as a consultant for the process itself.

A total of 125,000 euros plus value-added tax will be paid for the former service while the payment for the latter will depend on whether the stake sale is conducted through a tender or on the stock market.