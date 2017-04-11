Bidding opens for Line 4 of Athens metro

Attiko Metro SA, the company responsible for the Athens metro system, on Monday opened the bidding process for a new line connecting some of the Greek capital’s most congested neighborhoods and suburbs.

The first – preliminary – phase of the process will be completed on June 30 and pertains to the construction of a 13-kilometer line with 14 stations, budgeted at 1.45 billion euros over a period of eight years.

According to the invitation of interest, the company selected at the end of the tender process will also be responsible for providing the trains and training staff on the new metro line.

Line 4 of the Athens metro will run between Alsos Veikou in Galatsi, just northwest of the city center, and Zografou to the east, with stops in some of the most populous parts of the capital, including Kypseli, Galatsi, Zografou and Goudi. It will also have stops serving two hospitals, two university campuses, the Evelpidon Street court complex and several state services. Other stops include key locations like Kolonaki and Exarchia squares. Once completed, it is expected to serve up to 220,000 passengers daily.

The new line is expected to take pressure off the city bus and trolley bus service, but also big interchange metro stations like Syntagma and Omonia.