Bomb threat made against bank on Syntagma Square

Police on Tuesday cordoned off a large part of Syntagma Square in front of Parliament in Athens as they investigated a bomb threat.

An unidentified man called the offices of a newspaper shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, warning that a bomb had been placed at a bank on Othonos Street and was rigged to go off an hour after the warning.

The call prompted police to evacuate businesses on the street and cordon off the area.

The threat came a few hours after a bomb hoax prompted authorities on Monday night to close the Neo Iraklio station of the ISAP electric railway. Experts with sniffer dogs searched the station and found no evidence of an explosive device.