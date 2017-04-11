WHAT’S ON |

 
Art Nouveau | Athens | To May 21

“Art Nouveau: From the Collections of the Badisches Landesmuseum in Karlsruhe” brings together textiles, jewelry, homeware, objets d’art, furniture, engravings, ceramics, reliefs and sculptures by famous artists which showcase the key phases of the movement in France, Germany, Austria, Britain and Belgium. The show runs to May 21 and opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to  midnight and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Benaki Museum, 1 Koumbari & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.367.1057, www.benaki.gr

