Connect Coffee Mornings | Athens | April 12 & 19

The Anglican Church in Greece will be holding two Community Connect coffee mornings in Athens this month. Besides coffee, cake and conversation, the events include the sale of books, DVDs and CDs, handmade greetings cards, good-as-new clothing and homemade preserves, while used postage stamps and plastic bottle tops will be collected for the benefit of charities. The first meeting, on Wednesday, April 12, will take place in St Paul's Garden at the Swedish Center in Plaka from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and the second, on Wednesday, April 19, at the Loida Scripture Union Home for the Elderly in Kifissia from 10 a.m. to noon.

Swedish Center, 18 Daidalou, Plaka, tel 6938.973.623;

Loida Scripture Union Home for the Elderly, 46 Ionias, tel 22950.53.164