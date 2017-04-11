NEWS |

 
Ministry fixes ancient Philippi plaque typo

The Culture Ministry announced on Tuesday that it had rectified a spelling mistake on a marble plaque at ancient Philippi in northern Greece commemorating the location’s declaration as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The mistake was noticed during a ceremony at the site on Sunday, attended by Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou, to mark its inclusion in UNESCO’s list. Instead of “World,” the plaque erroneously read “Word.” 

