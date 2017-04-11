NEWS |

 
Salmonella found in chicken products

A batch of a chicken-based food product called Tou Hasapi Souvlaki Kotopoulo me Piperia has been withdrawn from supermarket shelves after an inspection by the the Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) revealed traces of salmonella.

The batch in question has a manufacture date of 1/04/17 and expiry date of 11/04/17. EFET is urging people who have purchased the product, distributed by Lidl Hellas, not to eat it.

