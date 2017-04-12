The privatization of 14 regional airports – considered a “prior action” in Greece’s bailout program – to a consortium led by Germany’s Fraport AG, marks a very positive development.

For decades the image of Greece has been tainted by the unacceptable state of airports at main tourism destinations. It’s high time that Greece acquired entry points worthy of the attractions on offer.

The airports’ transformation will also mark an upgrade of the country’s overall tourism product.