Holiday bookings in the first couple of months this year for Cyprus, Morocco, Egypt and Greece from the German market posted the biggest annual rise in 2017, according to GfK.

The international research firm showed German bookings for Cyprus jumped 143.1 percent year-on-year in January and February. Egypt saw a 115.6 percent increase, Morocco a 103.5 percent rise and Greece 59.1 percent growth. GfK data had also recorded a 12 percent rise in British bookings to Greece by end-March.

Greece ranks second in the preferences of the Germans, with the Balearics remaining on top in spite of an 8.3 percent annual drop in bookings this year. Bookings for Turkey suffered a 45 percent decline, which GfK attributes to terrorism activity in the neighboring country as well as problems in bilateral relations between Germany and Turkey in the last few months.

The rise seen earlier this year in bookings for Egypt is now at risk following last weekend’s twin terrorist attacks in the North African country. The explosions have led to countries such as Germany, Israel and Russia issuing travel warning and may result in shifts toward Greece and other safer destinations.

