Crete murder suspect turns himself in

TAGS: Crime

A man wanted on murder charges has turned himself to police on Wednesday morning.

The 54-year-old suspect, whose name has not been made public, was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Rethymno, on the southern island of Crete, on Sunday.

The suspect is believed to have shot the victim, 23-year-old Manolis Stratakis, in a long-running argument over land.

