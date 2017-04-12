Crete murder suspect turns himself in
A man wanted on murder charges has turned himself to police on Wednesday morning.
The 54-year-old suspect, whose name has not been made public, was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Rethymno, on the southern island of Crete, on Sunday.
The suspect is believed to have shot the victim, 23-year-old Manolis Stratakis, in a long-running argument over land.