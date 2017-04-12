Police attacked with Molotov cocktails in central Athens
Riot police units stationed in Athens’s Exarchia district were attacked by unknown assailants with Molotov cocktails late Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday.
Two individuals were briefly detained over the incident which took place shortly before midnight on Harilaou Trikoupi Street.
No injuries were reported.