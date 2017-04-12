NEWS |

 
NEWS

Police attacked with Molotov cocktails in central Athens

TAGS: Crime

Riot police units stationed in Athens’s Exarchia district were attacked by unknown assailants with Molotov cocktails late Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday.

Two individuals were briefly detained over the incident which took place shortly before midnight on Harilaou Trikoupi Street.

No injuries were reported.

Online
 



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 