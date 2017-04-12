EU renews calls for refugee relocation pledge

The European Union is again urging member countries to respect their pledge to accommodate thousands of refugees staying in poor conditions in overwhelmed Greece and Italy.



In what has become a monthly routine, the EU Commission urged nations Wednesday "to demonstrate political will and intensify and coordinate their efforts to deliver on their obligations."



EU countries agreed in September 2015 to relocate 160,000 refugees over two years. At current rates they are unlikely to share out even a quarter of that number by the deadline.



The relocation program – considered a "key" part of EU migration policy – saw a total of 2,465 refugees shifted from Greece and Italy in March, by far the most productive month.



But even this falls more than 500 short of the monthly target. [AP]