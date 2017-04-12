BUSINESS |

 
Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills at steady yield

Greece sold 813 million euros ($863.49 million) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The three-month paper was sold at a yield of 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the previous auction on March 15.

In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is April 18. [Reuters]

