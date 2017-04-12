Frontex: 1,690 migrants reach Greece in March

A total of 1,690 migrants arrived on Greece’s eastern Aegean islands in March, up by almost a half from February but only 6 percent of the figure from a year ago, Frontex said Wednesday.



Syrians, Iraqis and Pakistanis accounted for a majority of the detections on the Eastern Mediterranean route, the EU’s border guard agency said.



After the route leading from the Turkish shores to Greece was shut down last year, the overall arrivals in the EU in the first quarter of the year have been about two-thirds lower than a year ago and stood at some 32,650 people.