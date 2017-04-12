Coltrane Tribute | Athens | April 13

Tenor saxophonist Takis Paterelis and his quartet pay tribute to John Coltrane in a concert focused on the American musician and composer’s landmark album from 1964, “A Love Supreme,” a four-part suite that expanded the horizons of jazz. The concert will take place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), starting at 9 p.m., and admission is free of charge. There’s also a free shuttle bus service that runs between the SNFCC and Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

www.snfcc.org/visitors-center