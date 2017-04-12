Three hospital employees found guilty over baby's 2010 death

Two doctors and a nurse were found guilty by a Thessaloniki court, for a second time, of manslaughter in the death of a 13-month-old boy from Kozani, northern Greece, in 2010 and received suspended sentences ranging from eight to 16 months.

The court ruled that all three were culpable of repeated negligence which led to the death of the boy from septic shock at a hospital in Thessaloniki.

Before arriving there, the boy’s parents had taken him to two hospitals in Kozani, but neither were able to diagnose his illness.

His mother and father then took him to a pediatric clinic in Veria, where he was diagnosed with bronchiolitis and gastroenteritis. But the boy’s condition deteriorated and the boy was taken to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (Loimodon) of Thessaloniki before dying at the city’s Ippokrateio hospital.

The former director of Veria hospital received a 16-month sentence, while a nurse at the same clinic got eight months. The former deputy director of the Loimodon hospital received a nine-month sentence.