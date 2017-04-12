Police up security at Athens's Coptic churches after Egypt attacks

Security at the three official Coptic Orthodox churches in Athens – in Polygono, Menidi and Kypseli – has been increased in the wake of two attacks on Coptic churches in Egypt on Sunday that left dozens dead.

The suicide bombings at the churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday left 44 dead. The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In Athens, police are conducting regular patrols outside the three Coptic churches.