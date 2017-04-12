Archbishop Ieronymos sees creditors as thorn in premier’s side

Archbishop Ieronymos said on Thursday that the troika of the country’s international creditors, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and the International Monetary Fund were among the thorns in the side of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Speaking after a meeting with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, Ieronymos said that he has “good cooperation” with Tsipras, whom he sees as a son, and that he empathizes with him for his efforts to get the country back on track.