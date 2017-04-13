Picking a side

Constant contradictions from the government in regard to its position on investments and privatizations are taking a heavy toll on the economy and doing the country a lot of harm.



Greece is running out of time in every respect and does not have the luxury of being able to wait for not-so-subtle negotiations to take place within the ranks of the government so that it can decide how it ultimately feels about investments. It can also no longer tolerate the histrionics and backpedaling of officials who have embarked on a personal rebellion against progress and change.



What the country urgently needs is new projects and investments that will generate jobs and get the economy going again. The momentum that has been generated by the delivery of the country’s 14 regional airports to a private consortium should not be allowed to go to waste.