Groups set up ‘political kiosk’ in Exarchia Square

Anti-establishment groups have set up a “political kiosk” in a container in Exarchia Square, central Athens, which they say will contribute to the culture of political activism.

According to a text posted on an anti-establishment site, the aim is for the kiosk to become a focal point for young people with events and a discussion forum.

The kiosk, which was set up without permission from local authorities, was mocked by the spokesman of conservative New Democracy, Vassilis Kikilias, who pondered in a tweet whether it was one of the reforms agreed by ruling SYRIZA to conclude the country’s second bailout review.